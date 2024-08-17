Bills release stunning club-level renderings of New Highmark Stadium
The Buffalo Bills have released new renderings of the club-level spaces that will open as part of the currently under-construction Highmark Stadium directly across from the street from the team’s present venue in Orchard Park. The new stadium is set to open in time for the 2026 NFL season.
Buffalo released new renders of the Founders Club, East Club, and Field Club. The Founders Club is described by the team website as “the most exclusive New Highmark Stadium experience” and includes food and beverages, a private whisky locker, and access to other club-level interiors. The East Club features “overhead heat and coverage” and “premier food and beverage options;” both of these levels are nearly sold out.
The Field Level is described as the “ultimate Bills Mafia experience” and features inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The team has also announced that it will begin “selling reserved seats in September.” Check out the team’s full article and the renderings by clicking here.
The Bills broke ground on their new stadium in the summer of 2023 after reaching a deal with Erie County and New York State the year prior. The deal includes a 30-year lease that will keep the franchise in Orchard Park for the foreseeable future; the new stadium will seat 62,000 people, a roughly 10,000-seat decrease from their current venue.
Buffalo hopes to attract a major event to the stadium in the initial years following its opening to commemorate its completion. The team is reportedly planning a bid to host the 2028 NFL Draft inside the venue, and WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently stated that he’d like to see a WrestleMania come to Orchard Park.
