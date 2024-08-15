Sophomore Bills LB ‘ready’ to enter starting lineup following Matt Milano’s injury
The Buffalo Bills' defense was dealt a substantial blow Thursday morning as the team received word that former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano is set to be sidelined “indefinitely” with a torn bicep. Milano was in the midst of rehabbing from a fractured tibia that ended his 2023 campaign after just five games; head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Thursday that it’s “too early” to determine whether the veteran will be available at any point in the 2024 season.
Second-year linebacker Dorian Williams figures to be the player to have his number called in Milano’s absence; the former third-round draft pick, who tallied 40 tackles on 211 defensive snaps as a rookie (not including playoffs), was listed as the second weakside linebacker on Buffalo’s initial depth chart of the season. McDermott confirmed on Thursday that he’ll be the one receiving first-team reps now that the defense is sans Milano.
Williams spoke about his opportunity following the team’s joint practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday afternoon, telling The Batavia Daily News’ Alex Brasky that he feels well prepared for the moment.
“I feel ready,” Williams said. “That’s what we’re brought here to do, is to be the next man up, do our 1/11th. That’s something Coach Bobby [Babich] does a good job of, teaching us our 1/11th.”
Williams has a bit of scheme experience, as he’s in his second year with the team; Buffalo defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, who was promoted to that post in January, was previously the team’s linebackers coach and, thus, worked closely with Williams and understands his strengths and deficiencies. The sophomore feels as though the lessons he’s learned and information he’s gleaned from his teammates over the past year have positioned him well for this opportunity.
“I’ve learned a lot,” Williams said. “Just from the scheme, from all the different coaching, things I’ve learned from Matt, things I’ve learned from [Terrel Bernard], [Tyrel Dodson], all those guys. The vets in the room there, they continue to help me and I appreciate it.”
Williams isn’t necessarily the dynamic talent that Milano is, but he’s a capable player who, when deployed alongside Terrel Bernard, should be able to effectively man the interior of the Bills’ defense. The Buffalo faithful will get their next opportunity to watch Williams in the team’s preseason clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday.
