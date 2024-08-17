Bills QB Josh Allen compares rookie Keon Coleman to two former All-Pro WRs
Player comparisons are an oft-debated topic amongst NFL prognosticators, as no two athletes are identical; that said, they’re a useful tool in giving fans an idea of the style with which a particular player plays. Comparing a young quarterback to, for example, Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen does not necessarily mean that the prospect will have an Allen-like impact on their offense—it just means that they’re a big-bodied passer with an incredibly strong arm and immense athletic ability.
And speaking of the Buffalo quarterback, Allen recently appeared on an episode of the Green Light with Chris Long podcast where he discussed a bevy of topics, among them rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman. The two have showcased a burgeoning rapport throughout training camp, which has prompted many around the league to believe that Coleman, who was widely viewed as a promising, but raw prospect coming out of Florida State, could have a larger immediate impact than initially anticipated; Long is among this camp, asking Allen if there are any former NFL wideouts whom Coleman reminds him of.
Allen levied significant praise on the rookie in his answer, comparing the 21-year-old to two former All-Pro pass-catchers.
“When he was going through his college tape, I thought he was kind of a mix between like a Michael Thomas and a Dez Bryant,” Allen said. “Obviously big guy, great body control, and I think Dez and Michael Thomas have that great body control. I think he’s up there with them.
“I think he’s the best body control that I’ve seen in terms of running to the right, jumping off his right and getting left, and then running left side, jumping off his left, and getting right. I think that’s his basketball background. But again, he’s 6-foot-4, I think he plays faster than what his 40 [yard dash] time said. I know everybody knocks him for that, but he’s a gamer, too, and he loves the game of football. I’m excited to throw to him.”
Thomas and Bryant were two of the most prolific wide receivers in the league in their respective eras; Thomas, who is still technically active and looking for a club, earned two All-Pro nods throughout his career and earned NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2019 as he caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards. Bryant was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, catching 537 passes for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns throughout his professional career.
Allen, of course, is not implying that Coleman will have a Thomas or Bryant-like impact on Buffalo’s receiving corps, especially not immediately; he’s instead comparing their play styles, as all three players are big-bodied pass-catchers (Coleman measured in at 6-foot-3 at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine while Thomas and Bryant were listed at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-2, respectively) with elite body control.
Coleman oft-put this skill set on display throughout his collegiate career, finishing his 2023 season in Tallahassee with 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. His collegiate tape stuck out to Allen, but it wasn’t until the rookie arrived at One Bills Drive that he started to understand his unique personality; the quarterback touched on his new teammate’s demeanor in the interview, comparing him to both another young player and himself.
“He reminds me a lot of Dalton Kincaid in that sense [personality], who reminds me of me a little bit, in that sense,” Allen said. “It’s like, guys that love football, but also just love having fun. You have to have fun. Once you stop having fun with this thing, go do something else.”
Allen and Coleman have connected for a bevy of highlight-reel completions throughout camp, and they’ll have their next opportunity to build their rapport during Buffalo’s preseason Week 2 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening; the starters are expected to play for a quarter and a half, weather permitting.
