What Bills OC Joe Brady said about Josh Allen following big win over Detroit
The Buffalo Bills offense has been nothing short of spectacular this season, mostly thanks to the play of superstar quarterback Josh Allen. We were once again reminded of his greatness in Buffalo's 48-42 win versus the Detroit Lions.
The MVP favorite put together another fireworks show Sunday, slinging the ball 362 yards on 23 completions, accounting for another 68 yards on the ground, and adding 4 total touchdowns to help the Bills secure a win against one of the league's best teams. Allen has compiled 854 total yards in the last two games alone -- good for 85% of the team's total offensive output in that timespan.
The Buffalo Bills have now produced at least 30 points in eight straight games, and have done so in 11 of 13 games this season. Their season average now sits at 31.8 points per game, which is highest in the AFC and 2nd highest in the NFL behind only the Detroit Lions.
Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady met with the media this afternoon and, naturally, his first question was regarding the play of Josh Allen. Brady was asked about Allen's play over the last few weeks and if it's even possible to get more out of his quarterback:
"He's locked in. He gets the game. He's prepared. He has a fine line of making sure that he's loose with the guys, has a great pulse of the locker room. [...] He's gonna be ready to go and the guys follow him, and he understands that. The only thing he cares about is finding ways to win football games and I think our team kind of embodies that as well."- Bills OC Joe Brady
Brady took over as the Bills' offensive playcaller halfway through last season following the firing of Ken Dorsey. He interviewed and received the full time role prior to the start of this season.
The Bills high-flying offense will play in front of their fans this Sunday at 4:25pm in Orchard Park, as they face off against the New England Patriots.
