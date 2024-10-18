Is the Bills' offensive line still one of the NFL's elite entering Week 7?
The Buffalo Bills left MetLife Stadium with another tally in the win column, defeating the New York Jets in their Week 6 bout by a score of 23-20. Watching the Bills secure a narrow victory at the end, especially after their putrid end-of-game management in their Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans, was encouraging to see; Buffalo amassed 149 rushing yards in the win, largely thanks to an offensive line that opened up lanes for Ray Davis and Ty Johnson. It was a career day for the rookie back, as Davis finished the game with 97 yards on 20 carries.
The performance was a testament to the Bills' line, who also largely kept quarterback Josh Allen upright throughout the contest. It was largely a bounce-back performance for the unit, but it's resulted in them slightly falling in Pro Football Focus' Week 7 offensive line rankings, with writer Zoltan Buday slotting them in at No. 6 (down one from last week).
"Although the Bills' offensive line did not allow a single sack or quarterback hit in a win over the New York Jets, they did give up 10 pressures on 30 pass plays, leading to an 83.3 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating that ranked just 20th in the NFL this week," Buday wrote. "The Buffalo offensive line has surrendered just two sacks this season, which is the fewest among NFL teams. That is an impressive feat, even if we acknowledge that quarterback Josh Allen’s pocket movement has helped the Bills avoid sacks."
The outlet credited Spencer Brown, O'Cyrus Torrence, and Connor McGovern with multiple pressures allowed each, though no player was scored with an allowed hit. The Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs slot in above them on PFF's list.
The Buffalo line has been seemingly hot and cold this season, particularly after dominating during the first three games of the year. Brown was called for several penalties against the Jets, leading to bogged-down drives; he's been flagged six times this year, per FootballDB, ranking first on the team and 12th in the league. He has also allowed ten pressures, per PFF, and ranks 80th in this category. For some context, the Bills' line was penalized 17 times this season through the first six games. Brown must improve; otherwise, opposing teams will increasingly target him with their pass rush, creating difficulties for Josh Allen and the Bills offense even with the newly acquired Amari Cooper.
