Ball-hawking CB hopes to 'double' his production in first full season with Bills
“To do double what I did last year,” said Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas about having a full season with the team in 2024. The ball-hawk, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers at last year's trade deadline, would put up All-Pro numbers if you extrapolate his eight starts (nine total games) with Buffalo from a season ago.
He finished his first stretch with the Bills with four interceptions; eight would have placed him second in the league among cornerbacks, only behind first-team All-Pro Daron Bland of the Dallas Cowboys. His 40.1 passer rating against would have been second only behind second-team All-Pro Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears. He also finished last season with an 84.4 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF), which was sixth-best, and his overall defensive grade of 82.2 was eighth-best among cornerbacks who played 50% of their teams' snaps.
It’s very fair to say that those metrics, if repeated across 17 games, would have Douglas getting serious NFL honors consideration. That is part of what makes him a leader in the Bills’ secondary, and his mindset in that role shows in how he approaches practice. “We're not competing against each other," Douglas said in a Monday press conference. "It is a you-versus-you thing. We all have to get better. That is what we all want. We all push each other to get better. We have a standard for ourselves, and we won't let anybody fall short. We are only as good as our weakest link, and hopefully, our weakest link is our strongest link."
The seven-year vet may be looked at to lead by example, but he says that there's a team of guys speaking up in certain situations, from Taylor Rapp to Damar Hamlin as safeties to All-Pro slot corner Taron Johnson. One thing he and Rapp bring to the defensive backfield is Super Bowl experience. How to handle the deepest of playoff runs is something all Bills players and Bills Mafia are willing to listen to.
“You know what it takes to get there," Douglas said. "You know how to get your body right. I always tell the guys to make sure your body is right. Camp is long, and then 17 games… you have to make sure you take care of your body. Make sure you are always in a mental space where you can take in information, be able to use it and be able to relax."
One player he is keeping an eye on and taking under his wing is former first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who, with a good training camp, could find himself starting opposite Douglas at corner. “Just keeping him right mentally," he said of his teammate. "He can do everything physically. He can run, he can tackle, he can play ball, and stuff. I think sometimes he gets on himself too much. It's like, bro, we all make mistakes… you just try to be as perfect as you can. Don't get too down; don't get too high. Just go."
With the weight of expectations for an All-Pro season and filling the leadership voids left behind by the departures of Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Tre'Davious White, you may wonder how Douglas relaxes. The answer is keeping it low-key: “I just put my headphones on? I go to my room, turn the lights off, and I just vibe.”
One thing that will be anything but low is his next contract. The 29-year-old is entering the last season of his three-year, $21 million deal he signed with Green Bay. If he plays up to that All-Pro level, it’ll be Brandon Beane who hopes it's all positive vibes for Douglas and Buffalo.
