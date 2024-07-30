WATCH: Bills WR Keon Coleman gives gift to fan who made him friendship bracelets
He’s only been a member of the organization for three months, but rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has already forged a strong connection with the Buffalo faithful.
The Bills wideout made a strong first impression on the team’s fanbase at his introductory press conference, sharing smart shopping tips and his adoration of chocolate chip cookies while coming across as wholly unique and authentic. Western New Yorkers recognize genuine people, and thus, they took a quick liking to the receiver; one young fan showed his love by sending Coleman friendship bracelets, which the rookie has worn ever since.
That young fan, Logan, had the opportunity to meet his friend in person as he attended Buffalo’s Tuesday training camp practice at St. John Fisher University. The wideout repaid him for the bracelets, gifting him two tickets to the homeowner in addition to a basket of goodies.
The Bills documented the interaction on their Twitter:
“You never know how you can impact [fans] with just a smile or a nice gesture,” Coleman said of the gift.
Since taking the reins of the team in 2017, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have constructed a roster of players who are not only talented on the field, but genuinely good people off of it. Coleman seems to check both of these boxes thus far, putting the ‘on-field’ portion of it on display throughout camp thus far as one of the team’s standout players. He made two more spectacular receptions on Tuesday as he continues to carve out a significant role in the Bills’ reworked receiving corps.
If he’s able to continue his strong summer and cement himself atop the team’s depth chart ahead of the regular season, Logan and the rest of Bills Mafia will be in for fireworks at the team’s home opener; Buffalo commences its 2024 home slate with a Week 1 clash against the Arizona Cardinals.
