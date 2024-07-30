WATCH: Bills WR Keon Coleman continues to make great catches at training camp
Another day, another Keon Coleman highlight.
The Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver cooked up a two-for-one special on Tuesday afternoon, coming down with two highlight-reel touchdown grabs throughout the practice session. Both scores came on passes from Josh Allen and on reps against third-year cornerback Kaiir Elam; the first saw the rookie adjust to a well-thrown ball and maintain possession as he fell to the turf, while the other featured Coleman overcoming stellar coverage to simply go up and grab the pigskin over Elam’s head.
The Bills posted both highlights on their social media platforms Tuesday morning:
This is simply more of the same from Coleman, who has had a (perhaps unexpectedly) strong training camp through the team’s initial practices. He was generally viewed as a raw ball of clay coming out of Florida State, a trait-sy 6-foot-3 pass-catcher with immense long-term potential who, in the interim, may struggle due to his difficulties in consistently creating separation.
And though it’d be disingenuous to say that he’s been flawless throughout camp, he’s continually made stellar plays, most notably an incredible touchdown grab during the first day of practice in which he contorted his body along the side of the end zone to somehow secure the catch. He's making big plays, and at this point in his development, that's incredibly encouraging to see.
Coleman’s early promise, admittedly, has come against his teammates on a small college campus, but he’s showing indications that he could perhaps make a larger immediate impact than some anticipated. This would bode well for a Buffalo receiving corps that lost perennial Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and complementary option Gabriel Davis in the offseason; the two accounted for 241 targets and nearly 2,000 receiving yards last season, and if Coleman—who caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in Tallahassee last season—can make up for a significant chunk of that production this fall, the Bills’ aerial attack may continue humming.
