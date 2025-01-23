Buffalo Bills receive major Super Bowl prediction from notable analyst
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are just one win away from punching their ticket into the Super Bowl. However, that win will have to come on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Walking into Arrowhead Stadium and winning an AFC Championship Game is no easy task. The Bills are going to have to play their best game of the season.
However, there is no question that Buffalo has the talent and ability to get the job done.
With that being said, one notable NFL analyst has dropped a major prediction about the two games this weekend.
CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco has made his Super Bowl prediction. Not only does he not have the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl and the Bills pulling off the AFC championship win, he has the Washington Commanders pulling off the upset over the Philadelphia Eagles as well.
When it comes to the Buffalo vs. Kansas City game, he has made a wild final score prediction. He has the Bills pulling off a one-point win, 24-23.
Needless to say, that kind of a game would cause a lot of gray hair. Beating the Chiefs by just one point would be a wild outcome, but one of the more entertaining games in recent NFL playoff history.
In order to make that prediction come true, the Buffalo defense will need to play at a very high level. They will need to keep Mahomes contained, while also not making mistakes that cause penalties.
On the offensive side of the football, Allen and company will need to take care of the ball. They will also need to keep the football out of Mahomes' hands as much as possible.
Obviously, this is a prediction that Bills fans can get behind. Fans would prefer to see Buffalo win by more than just one point and make it a less nerve-wracking experience. But, a one-point win would be good enough to get into the Super Bowl.
All of that being said, this is just a prediction, but it's an intense one that is fun to think about. Make sure to tune in on Sunday evening to see if the Bills can get the job done.
The AFC Championship Game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted on CBS.
