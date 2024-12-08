Buffalo Bills receive two rough game day injury updates for Rams game
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams later this afternoon and there have been some major questions about the status of two key offensive playmakers.
Both Dalton Kincaid and Keon Coleman have been questionable to play throughout the week. Now, the Bills have some clarity and it's not exactly what Buffalo wanted.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bills will not have Kincaid for today's game. Coleman, on the other hand, is more of a game-time decision and his final status is not known yet.
Josh Allen will be missing two of his favorite targets if Coleman is unable to go. The hope is that he can get healthy enough to play by game time. Losing both of them would be problematicy.
Looking at the Buffalo offense so far this season, Coleman and Kincaid have been the the team's No. 2 and No. 3 receiving leaders respectively. Clearly, they are both integral parts to what the Bills want to do.
Coleman has racked up 22 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. He has been exactly the kind of piece that Buffalo wanted him to be, although they do need to see even more from him in the future.
As for Kincaid, he has caught 34 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Once again, he's a young target with plenty of room to continue growing as a weapon for Allen.
All of that being said, the Bills simply have to find a way to win. With or without these two players, they need to prove that they can win shorthanded. That is usually the name of the game in the playoffs.
Buffalo has been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL all season. It will be interesting to see how they play today, especially if Coleman ends up missing this game against the Rams as well.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —