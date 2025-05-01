Bills Central

Buffalo Bills receive visit from legendary quarterback Peyton Manning

The Sheriff is checking out the Buffalo Bills facility.

Randy Gurzi

Retired NFL player Peyton Manning stands on the sidelines of Empower Field at Mile High before the game between the Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos.
Retired NFL player Peyton Manning stands on the sidelines of Empower Field at Mile High before the game between the Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Peyton Manning is touring the country right now. The legendary Hall of Fame quarterback was recently seen shoveling popcorn into his mouth while taking in the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets playoff game.

The former Denver Broncos star is no longer in Colorado, however, as he was spotted in Buffalo.

MORE: Bills challenge Super Bowl champion Eagles in SI power rankings post-NFL Draft

Not only is he in town, but Manning visited the Buffalo Bills facility, stopping to take a picture with head coach Sean McDermott.

This isn't the first time Manning has been spotted with someone from the Bills' organization this offseason. In April, he was seen catching up with Josh Allen at the Augusta National Golf Club during The Masters Tournament.

Manning retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, which ended with the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50. That was his second title, winning one earlier in his career with the Indianapolis Colts. Even after retiring, Manning has been one of the more prominent faces in the NFL.

He and his brother, Eli Manning, host the weekly "Manning Cast," which gives fans a unique way to watch Monday Night Football. He was also recently the coach of the AFC team during the Pro Bowl.

AFC coach Peyton Manning during Pro Bowl Games practice at Camping World Stadium.
AFC coach Peyton Manning during Pro Bowl Games practice at Camping World Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News