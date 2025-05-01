Buffalo Bills receive visit from legendary quarterback Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning is touring the country right now. The legendary Hall of Fame quarterback was recently seen shoveling popcorn into his mouth while taking in the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets playoff game.
The former Denver Broncos star is no longer in Colorado, however, as he was spotted in Buffalo.
Not only is he in town, but Manning visited the Buffalo Bills facility, stopping to take a picture with head coach Sean McDermott.
This isn't the first time Manning has been spotted with someone from the Bills' organization this offseason. In April, he was seen catching up with Josh Allen at the Augusta National Golf Club during The Masters Tournament.
Manning retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, which ended with the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50. That was his second title, winning one earlier in his career with the Indianapolis Colts. Even after retiring, Manning has been one of the more prominent faces in the NFL.
He and his brother, Eli Manning, host the weekly "Manning Cast," which gives fans a unique way to watch Monday Night Football. He was also recently the coach of the AFC team during the Pro Bowl.
