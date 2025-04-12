Bills QB Josh Allen crosses paths with Hall of Fame icon at the Masters
The stars are all out in Augusta during the annual Masters tournament. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is an avid golfer himself, is often seen at the event, which was the case once again this year.
This time, he was spotted catching up with another golf fan in NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
Manning, who is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club, was sporting his green members' jacket when Allen approached him. He told Manning he played nine holes at Champions Retreat, which is in nearby Evans, GA. It's also the home of the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament.
He then said he was "playing Augusta" on Friday. Manning clarified that Allen meant Augusta Country Club, which backs up to the Augusta National across Rae's Creek.
Augusta is known for being the golf capital of the world, and it's not uncommon to see an MVP such as Allen meeting up with other stars. He was even seen with Patrick Mahomes, whom he paired with last year as the two faced off with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in The Match VI.
