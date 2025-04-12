Bills Central

Bills QB Josh Allen crosses paths with Hall of Fame icon at the Masters

Bills QB Josh Allen caught up with an NFL legend during the Masters tournament.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament. / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images
The stars are all out in Augusta during the annual Masters tournament. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is an avid golfer himself, is often seen at the event, which was the case once again this year.

This time, he was spotted catching up with another golf fan in NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Manning, who is a member of the Augusta National Golf Club, was sporting his green members' jacket when Allen approached him. He told Manning he played nine holes at Champions Retreat, which is in nearby Evans, GA. It's also the home of the Augusta National Women's Amateur tournament.

Peyton Manning signs autographs on his way to No. 2 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am
Peyton Manning signs autographs on his way to No. 2 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

He then said he was "playing Augusta" on Friday. Manning clarified that Allen meant Augusta Country Club, which backs up to the Augusta National across Rae's Creek.

Augusta is known for being the golf capital of the world, and it's not uncommon to see an MVP such as Allen meeting up with other stars. He was even seen with Patrick Mahomes, whom he paired with last year as the two faced off with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in The Match VI.

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

