Bills challenge Super Bowl champion Eagles in SI power rankings post-NFL Draft
After the calm of the storm that was the 2025 NFL Draft, evaluations continue around media outlets as they review how each team did, including the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo made nine selections in Green Bay, focusing heavily on defense, which received praise and criticism from everyone. There is hope that the Bills have done enough to put themselves in the driver's seat to make the Super Bowl.
Their biggest challengers appear to be the Kansas City Chiefs, who have knocked them out of the postseason in four of the last five postseasons, and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. How does the Bills rank compared to those two teams?
SI's Conor Orr shared his latest NFL power rankings on Thursday as he had the Chiefs maintain their spot as the fourth ranked team. Ahead of them was the Detroit Lions who were third. Buffalo ended up at second with the Eagles still ranking at the top.
Orr shared how the Bills' draft strategy was specifically focused on one side of the ball which helps them in creating depth.
"I love hammering certain sides of the ball in order to create a healthy positional ecosystem. Buffalo clearly went into this draft on a mission. The team’s first five picks were: cornerback, defensive tackle, edge, defensive tackle and cornerback. Landon Jackson out of Arkansas is sneaky relevant given the lack of confidence we should have in Joey Bosa to stay healthy for an entire season."
The Bills selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the draft's first round. They kept it going on defense with South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, Jackson, Kentucky defensive lineman Deone Walker, and Ohio State defensive back Jordan Hancock as the first five picks.
After going 13-4 last season and coming one game short of a Super Bowl appearance, the Bills are one of the favorites to make the trip to Levi's Stadium next February.
