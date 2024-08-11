2024 Bills Rookie Report: How each draft pick performed in preseason opener
It was a game bereft of highlights, energy, and general excitement (as most preseason contests are), but the Buffalo Bills’ ugly 33-6 preseason loss against the Chicago Bears still served as the fanbase’s first opportunity to see the team’s 2024 rookie class in live-game action. No players rattled off SportsCenter Top 10-worthy plays, but it was a generally fine outing from the group considering these were their first snaps against an opposing NFL team.
With that, here’s a more focused breakdown of how each recent Buffalo draft pick performed in their preseason debut.
Note: safety Cole Bishop, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, and offensive tackle Travis Clayton did not play due to injury.
WR Keon Coleman
Second-round pick Keon Coleman saw a bit of an inflated snap count compared to the other presumptive leaders in the Bills’ receiving corps given the absence of Mack Hollins; he played on 20 snaps compared to Curtis Samuel’s 12 and Khalil Shakir’s seven (these numbers are from the official NFL Gamebook, which states that specific snap counts are “unofficial”). He saw three targets throughout the game, all of which came in the second quarter after Mitchell Trubisky took over at quarterback. He caught his first target, an eight-yard reception in which he moved the chains after running a nice hinge route against zone coverage.
His next two targets came later that drive in the end zone; he was forced to turn into a defensive back on the initial throw, stripping the ball from Jaylon Johnson following an errant Trubisky pass. The other saw him get tied up with Jaylon Jones upon attempting to separate after cutting inside; the coverage was sticky, and Coleman, despite his 6-foot-3 frame, never really had a chance at completing the reception.
To have overly-impassioned analyses of Coleman’s preseason debut in either direction would be hyperbolic; he showcased both his previously documented strengths (understanding of zone coverage) and weaknesses (creating separation). It was a generally fine, if unspectacular outing that he’ll look to build on moving forward; he impressed head coach Sean McDermott in his debut, with the sideline boss noting that the rookie looked “comfortable” in his post-game press conference.
If there’s one potentially interesting takeaway from this game, two of Coleman’s three targets coming in the end zone could potentially signal his immediate role. He was a touchdown machine at Florida State, coming down with 11 last season; it was widely anticipated that Coleman would be a go-to target in the red zone for Buffalo this fall, and his usage on Saturday suggested that this may actually be the case.
DT DeWayne Carter
Third-round pick DeWayne Carter primarily played as part of Buffalo’s second defensive tackle pairing alongside Austin Johnson, playing on roughly 60% of the team’s defensive snaps, per the NFL Gamebook. He recorded two tackles while registering one quarterback pressure, per PFF; it wasn’t a necessarily stellar outing from Carter in which he consistently flashed, but it wasn’t bad, either. It shouldn’t hurt his chances at cementing himself in the “pivotal” role McDermott stated he was in line for last week.
RB Ray Davis
Somebody looking at the box score would infer that fourth-round pick Ray Davis had a truly putrid game, as he finished the contest with two yards on five attempts and an additional 19 yards on three receptions. The box score, however, doesn’t do an effective job of illustrating just how poorly Buffalo’s offensive line played throughout the majority of the contest; Davis rarely had any sort of space upon getting the handoff, so it’d be disingenuous to critique his—or any Buffalo running back’s—performance. The rookie also looked solid on his three receptions, something that wasn’t necessarily surprising given the fact that caught 94 passes for 762 yards throughout his collegiate career. The box score is misleading in this instance—Davis wasn’t superb, but his debut was far from concerning.
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger played on over 40% of the team’s offensive snaps, not allowing a single quarterback pressure, per PFF. There also weren’t any snapping issues, and he had a few noticeable blocks shortly after entering the game.
Center is one of the few positions where it’s better if you don’t notice them, and Van Pran-Granger showed no overwhelming causes for concern on Saturday. Buffalo’s offensive line was poor as a unit in the loss, but the fifth-round pick was individually solid.
DE Javon Solomon
Fifth-round pick Javon Solomon has come on in the recent days of training camp, frequently splashing as he’s gained increased comfort in Buffalo’s defensive scheme. He played on 21 defensive snaps, not recording a quarterback pressure (per PFF) while tallying two run stops. Though the pass-rushing production wasn’t there, his performance against the run is encouraging; many prognosticators felt as though Solomon would be relegated exclusively to passing downs as a rookie due to his size (6-foot-1, 250 pounds), but if he can play well against the run, he could be a more regular defensive contributor for Buffalo as a rookie.
OL Tylan Grable
Developmental lineman Tylan Grable split time almost evenly between left and right tackle, seeing 17 snaps on the left side and 18 on the right. He allowed one sack and three total pressures (per PFF) as a pass blocker and didn’t look great as a run blocker in a limited sample size; he wasn’t necessarily a bright spot on a line that generally struggled, but immediate stellar play wasn’t expected from a sixth-round pick who was drafted due to his athleticism and potential long-term ceiling.
CB Daequan Hardy
Cornerback Daequan Hardy, who was drafted for his ability as a special teams returner, took one kickoff back 17 yards. He also fair caught one punt; McDermott wasn’t necessarily complimentary of his team’s returning efforts after the game, citing the weather and wind as he stated that both Hardy and K.J. Hamler “were having a little bit of trouble tracking the ball.” He played on 30 defensive snaps, recording two tackles and one run stop, per PFF.
