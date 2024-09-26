Bills QB Josh Allen announces new Buffalo Sabres captain in social media video
The unequivocal face of the Buffalo Bills—and one of the team’s two full-time captains—has given the city’s other professional sports club a hand in announcing their new leader.
The Buffalo Sabres introduced defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as their new team captain on Thursday afternoon, employing the aid of Bills quarterback Josh Allen to announce the honor. Allen narrated a video posted across the Sabres’ social media accounts, talking about Dahlin’s road to this moment and the qualities that Buffalo sports fans look for in a leader.
You can watch the full video below:
As the best players on their respective Buffalo sports teams, Allen and Dahlin are naturally linked and have been since their rookie seasons, as they were both selected in the first round of the 2018 draft in their respective sports. Dahlin has developed into a game-changing offensive defenseman for the Sabres, a rock on the backend who has tallied 292 points over his six professional sports fans; Bills fans know how productive Allen has been.
The two picks worked out for both organizations, and it’s cool to see one calling on the other to introduce a new captain. A noted Sabres fan who has oft-expressed his desire to see the team win the Stanley Cup, you can expect Allen to be in attendance at KeyBank Center to watch Captain Dahlin and company on several occasions this winter.
