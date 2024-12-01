Bills' two gameday elevations may signal return for injured WR vs. 49ers
One can interpret the Buffalo Bills' two practice squad elevations as good news for rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman.
The Bills declined to call up a wide receiver for the Sunday Night Football affair against the San Francisco 49ers on December 1, possibly hinting that Coleman will be available for the first time since suffering a wrist injury on the game-winning drive on November 3. Instead, Buffalo elevated tight end Zach Davidson and quarterback Mike White.
Davidson will play a role at TE3 for a position group that is missing Dalton Kincaid due to a knee injury. The former Division II standout made his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 17, catching his lone target for a five-yard gain in the 30-21 victory.
White, who signed a practice squad contract with the Bills prior to the start of the regular season, has not yet been active for a game this season. Starter Josh Allen and backup Mitch Trubisky are healthy, so the White move could simply be a reward for the extra quarterback.
Meanwhile, Coleman, who has missed the past two games, was limited at practice all week and officially carries a questionable designation heading into the Week 13 primetime affair. Through his first nine career appearances, the No. 33 overall draft pick has secured 22 of 36 targets for 417 yards and three touchdowns.
Should it be determined that Coleman is not yet ready for game action, the Bills will still have at least five wide receivers at their disposal. They added Jalen Virgil to the 53-man roster back on November 8, adding him to a group that also features Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins and Amari Cooper.
Deon Cain, KJ Hamler and Tyrell Shavers all remain available on the practice squad.
In addition to announcing the elevations of the eve of the Week 13 non-conference matchup, the Bills downgraded rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter to OUT for the game as he battles back from wrist surgery.
