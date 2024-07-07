WATCH: Savannah Bananas mimic Bills Mafia tailgate staple in Buffalo series finale
The Savannah Bananas concluded their weekend stay in Western New York on Sunday afternoon, capping off their three-game stint at Sahlen Field with an ESPN-broadcasted game in which they again paid homage to the Buffalo faithful. The Firefighters (Savannah’s opponent) gave a nod to Buffalo Bills fans midway throughout the contest, mimicking a Bills Mafia tailgate staple by dousing one of their players with ketchup and mustard.
The act was performed in reference to Ken Johnston, better known to Buffalo fans as “Pinto Ron.” Long a known figure amongst Bills Mafia who has received national attention in recent years, Pinto Ron allows fans to stand atop a vehicle and shoot him with condiments before each Buffalo home game. The act has become synonymous with the fanbase’s pregame festivities, a must-do for diehards and passersby alike.
The Bananas first paid tribute to Buffalo fans on Friday night, with a Savannah player breaking a table à la Bills Mafia at home plate. The team did so again after winning Sunday’s contest.
The team served as a momentary sports distraction for Buffalo fans as they await the Bills’ upcoming training camp, which commences on July 24; all three of Savannah’s games were played in front of sold-out crowds.
For those unfamiliar, the Savannah Bananas are a traveling baseball team that injects humor and additional entertainment options into their games. They’ve grown exponentially in popularity since their founding in 2016, often performing in sold-out ballparks around the country.
For Buffalo fans in search of some additional Bills-inspired baseball at Sahlen Field, the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons will host “Buffalo, Mount Up!” night on July 20.Popular NFL Network personality and honorary Bills Mafia member Kyle Brandt will be in attendance; he’ll throw out the first pitch and host an autograph signing, with the first 3,000 fans at the ballpark receiving a Brandt bobblehead.
