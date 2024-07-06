WATCH: Savannah Bananas pay homage to Bills Mafia, break table at Buffalo game
The Savannah Bananas entertained a raucous sold-out crowd at downtown Buffalo’s Sahlen Field on Friday evening, rounding out a jovial evening of backflips, handsprings, and trick plays with a table break that even the Bills Mafia would be proud of.
We’ll alter an age-old proverb with a bit of Buffalo flavor—”When in Buffalo, do as the Buffalonians do”—and that’s exactly what the Bananas did, paying homage to Bills fans by breaking a table midway through their Friday contest. The act of table breaking has become synonymous with the Buffalo faithful and Western New York tailgates over the past several years, a quasi-right of passage in becoming a member of the ‘Bills Mafia.’
Founded in 2016, the Bananas are a traveling baseball team that injects humor and additional entertainment options into their games; “the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball” would not be an inaccurate way to describe them. Savannah completed its Friday evening game in just one hour and 29 minutes—the fastest game in team history. They’ll play additional games at Sahlen Field on July 6 and July 7.
For Bills Mafia members who couldn’t secure (the heavily difficult to obtain) Bananas tickets, there will be an additional opportunity to take in some Bills-flavored baseball at Sahlen Field later this month when the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons host “Buffalo, Mount Up!” night on July 20. Popular NFL Network personality and honorary Bills Mafia member Kyle Brandt will be in attendance; he’ll throw out the first pitch and host an autograph signing, while the first 3,000 fans at the ballpark will receive a Brandt bobblehead.
