What Bills HC Sean McDermott said about Andy Reid’s State Farm commercials
Kansas City Chiefs sideline boss Andy Reid has an AP NFL Coach of the Year award and three Lombardi Trophies on his mantel, but he could be adding a few Emmys to his long list of accolades before long.
The veteran NFL head coach has become a bit of a media darling in recent years, joining his quarterback Patrick Mahomes in advertisements for State Farm. Though he’s not quite as good a performer as he is a football strategist, he’s got some serious acting chops, saying words like “bundle-rooski” and “nuggies” with passion and emotion that would make even Daniel Day-Lewis blush.
The commercials are played with a frequency that makes them difficult to miss, and thus, they’ve been viewed by players and coaches around the league. Among those who have seen them is Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who knows Reid better than most; he got his professional start under the future Hall-of-Famer, joining Reid’s staff as an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001 before ultimately working his way up to defensive coordinator.
McDermott is but one member of Reid’s decorated coaching tree, still holding tremendous respect for his once-mentor today; that said, Reid has served as a thorn in his side in recent years, as the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in three of the last four postseasons. Buffalo’s head coach will again have the opportunity to exact a bit of revenge this week as the Bills host Kansas City in a Week 11 bout, with McDermott talking to the media about Reid’s recent acting gigs during his Wednesday press conference.
“I’ve seen a few of them, I think,” McDermott said with a smile on his face. “What do you want me to say about them?”
While he didn’t comment on the quality of the advertisements or Reid’s acting chops, McDermott is happy that his long-time colleague is now able to put his personality on display for the general public.
“Well, for so long, I think people, the public, the outside public, only saw one side of him, to your point, where when you work with him like I did for 12-plus years, you get a chance to see the real personality, as you mentioned,” McDermott said. “I think that’s good to see after all the years and [to] have the success that he’s had, No. 1, because he’s worked extremely hard to get there, and he’s made a lot of sacrifices just like we all have. It’s fun to see his true personality come out for the whole public to see.”
History favors the Bills in this weekend’s bout, as McDermott has a 4-1 regular season over Reid and the game is set to take place in Orchard Park. That said, Reid is 3-0 over his former defensive coordinator in the postseason, which is the hurdle McDermott hopes to soon clear; perhaps the Buffalo head coach can bundle-rooski a regular season and a playoff win over Kansas City this year.
