What CB Taron Johnson said about Bills Mafia’s energy ahead of Chiefs clash
The narrative emerging from the walls of One Bills Drive ahead of the Buffalo Bills’ hotly anticipated Week 11 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs is an expected one: it’s the biggest game of the 2024 season because it’s the next one on the schedule.
That said, there’s always a bit of added energy and excitement when Buffalo faces off against Kansas City, this due to the quantity and quality of their recent bouts. The Bills and Chiefs have faced off against each other seven times over the past four seasons (including three postseason matchups), with the last four games being decided by one score. Buffalo has the edge over Kansas City in the regular season (going 3-1), but it’s the Chiefs who have long triumphed when the lights are brightest, posting a 3-0 postseason record over the Bills since the rivalry commenced.
Buffalo will welcome its conference foe to Orchard Park this weekend in what is only its third time hosting Kansas City at Highmark Stadium since 2020; the Bills are 0-2 when playing the Chiefs at home. There’s already an air of excitement and anxiety in Western New York as this Sunday’s bout approaches, with the Buffalo faithful actively anticipating the opportunity to watch the latest iteration of the Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes rivalry in their home venue.
Related: What Bills QB Josh Allen said about Patrick Mahomes ahead of Week 11 clash
The ever-passionate and raucous Bills Mafia figure to be exceptionally spirited the weekend, but All-Pro nickel defender Taron Johnson doesn’t believe he’ll notice a difference amongst the fanbase on Sunday. Why? Because Buffalo fans bring their best regardless of the team that roams the opposing sideline.
“The way Bills Mafia is, every time I’m out there, I always feel the energy, you know what I’m saying?” Johnson said during his Wednesday media availability. “Regardless of who it is. That being said, I don’t think it’s going to feel any different. I’ve played Kansas City so much at this point, you know what I’m saying? It’s just like another game, and Bills Mafia is going to be loud, like they always are.”
The Week 11 matchup may have ultimate playoff implications, as though the Chiefs enter the bout with a perfect 9-0 record, the 8-2 Bills aren’t far behind in the standings. A win would place Buffalo within striking range of the top seed of the AFC and give it a head-to-head win over Kansas City, which could ultimately allow it to again host the Chiefs in their seemingly inevitable postseason matchup.
Johnson has a history of feeding off the energy of Bills Mafia to make tide-turning plays in pivotal games, recording a 101-yard pick-six on Lamar Jackson in Buffalo’s 2020 home playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens. Perhaps he’ll replicate the feat, or pull off something similar, this weekend against Kansas City.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —