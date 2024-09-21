Bills HC praises LB Baylon Spector’s preparation ahead of his regular season start
Replacing a team captain and defensive green dot wearer is a tall task for any player, the challenge only amplified when the individual in question is a 25-year-old who entered his third professional season with just 55 career defensive snaps under his belt.
It’s a challenge that’s currently being faced by Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector, however, as the defender currently finds himself atop the team’s depth chart at middle linebacker due to starter Terrel Bernard’s pectoral strain. Spector came in for Bernard after the defensive captain picked up his ailment early in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, recording 10 tackles on 62 defensive snaps as the team limited the dynamic Miami offense to just 10 points.
Head coach Sean McDermott has consistently expressed confidence in the team’s inexperienced new middle linebacker, never showing any doubt in the Clemson product as a suitable Bernard replacement in the starter’s absence. He again spoke highly of the third-year linebacker during his Saturday media availability, praising his preparation ahead of his second career start.
“[I’ve seen] him being him,” McDermott told reporters. “Nothing really, honestly, that’s any different than what he’s done before, and it’s important that he just plays his game and doesn’t try to do too much and does his job just like all of us.”
Spector’s first career start came in the Bills’ Wild Card Round postseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last year; he played on 17 snaps in the contest, recording a tackle. Buffalo’s Week 3 Monday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars will be his first regular season start; he’ll man the middle of a depleted Bills defense alongside linebacker Dorian Williams and nickel cornerback Cam Lewis, who are filling in for injured All-Pros Matt Milano and Taron Johnson, respectively.
Buffalo’s defense has historically gotten the most out of its depth defenders throughout McDermott’s tenure, and it’s continued to do so as it has waded through injury waters in the early weeks of the 2024 campaign; Jacksonville also figures to be without two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram on Monday, which should make life a bit easier for the Bills’ second-level interior defenders. Spector will have his hands full as he prepares for what could be the most significant defensive workload of his entire career, but his head coach is confident in his ability to answer the call.
