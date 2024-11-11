What HC Sean McDermott said about traveling Bills fans after Week 10 win
Home-field advantage is (for obvious reasons) oft-said to be one of few things that does not travel in the NFL, but Bills Mafia has been giving that notion a run for its money in recent weeks.
The fanbase was well-represented in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, with cheers audible over the broadcast whenever the team executed a splash play. It wasn’t necessarily a complete takeover of the venue, but it was an impressive showing from an opposing fanbase, with Bills Mafia proving again that they’re capable of not only leveling the field for away games, but even providing the occasional advantage.
Head coach Sean McDermott spoke about the Buffalo faithful coming out in full force in Indianapolis, telling reporters that the heavy presence of Bills supporters was evident not just in the stadium, but around the city.
“We’ll start with the fans, it was a great showing again on the road,” McDermott said. “We don’t take that for granted. We travel as well as anyone, and whether it was at the hotel last night or around town, you could just get the feel that there was a lot of red, white, and blue in town here, and we certainly appreciate that.”
McDermott later joked that Bills fans helped him learn the outcome of a pivotal play, telling reporters that the roar of the crowd allowed him to deduce that Khalil Shakir moved the chains on a fourth-quarter screen pass that the third-year pass-catcher turned into a big gain.
This is the second time in three weeks that McDermott has been impressed with Bills Mafia’s showing on the road, noting that he had never seen an opposing fanbase take over Lumen Field in such a manner after Buffalo’s Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Bills supporters thankfully won’t have to travel too far for next weekend's contest, as Buffalo returns home to play what is potentially its most hotly-anticipated matchup of the regular season—a Week 11 bout against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.
