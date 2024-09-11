Bills HC on facing former long-term starting defender: 'He's got the playbook'
There's nothing but love coming from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott with regard to one of his former stalwarts now manning the defensive backfield in South Beach.
Thursday night's Week 2 clash between the Bills and Miami Dolphins will be the first time that Miami safety Jordan Poyer will face off against his former team after seven seasons in Orchard Park. McDermott is excited to see Poyer again on the opposite side of the field.
“What a job he did for us both on the field, off the field with his play, his leadership," McDermott said. "I can remember him driving to Kansas City when he had the punctured lung. I mean it’s just a sign of who he is and just the type of competitor he is. We certainly miss him and his family but we also pull for him too. It’ll be exciting. It’ll be a good night for us with some good competition.”
Related: Bills vs. Dolphins: Top 5 storylines to watch in NFL Week 2
Poyer was one of the first standouts of McDermott’s tenure in Buffalo, joining the team as an overlooked defender during the sideline boss’ debut season before quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s premier players at his position. The now-33-year-old made 682 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 22 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries over seven seasons with the team, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl bowl honors in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Buffalo parted ways with Poyer in the offseason in an attempt to free up financial flexibility and get younger in the secondary, prompting the veteran to sign with the Dolphins. He’s since expressed excitement about having the opportunity to play against the Bills twice per season, with his first opportunity coming this Thursday.
Poyer’s presence will not only provide difficulties for Buffalo’s offense, but for its defense, as well, as the veteran knows the intricacies of the scheme and can, thus, share them with his teammates. McDermott joked about this idea on Tuesday.
"He knows so much of what we do, right? I mean, he’s got the playbook," McDermott said. "I don’t know what to tell you. Maybe I should have tried to get that from him before he left here, I don’t know. But I think he had seven years of a head start on me.
"I can’t say enough good things about Jordan. I love him. I know we are playing against each other and I’m coaching against him this week. Just want to best for him and his family always.”
Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin have taken over the safety positions in place of Poyer and current free agent Micah Hyde. The two safeties combined for nine tackles and one pass deflection in the Bills’ Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
While the reunion with Poyer will be bittersweet for McDermott and the Bills on Thursday, the team is looking to take the top spot in the AFC East at the end of the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —