Bills teammates react to QB Josh Allen’s touchdown hurdle: ‘That’s our Josh!’
The idea of watching a 6-foot-5 human being fly through the air is, on paper, not all that elegant, but there’s something strangely picturesque about seeing Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdle over defenders time and time again. He’s done it countless times throughout his entire professional career, first leaping over Minnesota Vikings defender Anthony Barr in just his second career start; he hurdled another opponent in Buffalo’s first matchup of the 2024 campaign, jumping over Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker en route to the endzone.
The six-yard scamper perhaps wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing of Allen’s career, but at the end of the day, the six points count just the same. The touchdown put the Bills up 31-20 in the fourth quarter after an extra point; Buffalo ultimately triumphed over the Cardinals 34-28.
Allen’s rushing score expectedly evoked a spirited reaction from the Bills’ sideline, as any human being jumping over another human being is wont to do. Buffalo wideout Khalil Shakir—who himself scored on an impressive display of effort earlier in the contest—was on the sideline during Allen’s rushing score, screaming in excitement after his quarterback’s touchdown. The receiver was mic’d up during the game, and the Bills’ social media team posted his reaction following Sunday’s clash.
“You can’t **** with him!” Shakir screamed. “That ****** ****** is nice!”
Buffalo’s defense reacted to Allen’s touchdown, as well, with offseason acquisition Austin Johnson being particularly impressed. Fifth-year defensive end A.J. Epenesa essentially told his fellow defensive lineman to get used to it—this is just what their signal-caller does.
“It was funny,” Epenesa told reporters after the game. “You see Austin Johnson was over by me, and he just was like in disbelief. I was like, ‘No, that’s our Josh! That’s what he does, man, that’s what he does every game.’ It’s just, to me, no surprise, but to have that energy and have our quarterback doing s*** like that, it’s awesome to see.”
Allen’s rushing score was one of his four total touchdowns in the game, placing him firmly on pace to usurp 40 total scores for what would be an NFL record fifth-consecutive season (he already holds the record with four-straight 40 touchdown campaigns). The passer will have his next opportunity to add to his total when the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins this Thursday night in a Week 2 clash.
