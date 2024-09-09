Bills HC could see this young LB 'growing' throughout Week 1 win over Cardinals
The next-man-up mentality was on full display for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as second-year linebacker Dorian Williams was forced to step into the starting lineup for just the third time in his young professional career.
Williams filled in for the injured Matt Milano at linebacker in Week 1, just as he's expected to do throughout the majority of the season as the All-Pro veteran is out "indefinitely" with a bicep tear. The sophomore performed well for Buffalo, helping the team win 34-28 over the Arizona Cardinals.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media on Monday and praised the young defender, crediting him for stepping in despite not having a ton of playing experience in the NFL.
Related: McDermott rules out Bills' All-Pro DB, veteran DE as long-term outlook unknown
“I thought he did a good job,” McDermott said. “I know he started a little bit last year, I believe, but really hasn’t had a ton of playing time other than preseason this year. I thought Dorian was really growing through the course of the game, getting more and more comfortable as the game went on in particular on first and second down and then he was on the field in the last drive of the game where we won the game.”
Williams started just two games as a rookie but appeared in all 17 contests, appearing on roughly 20% of the team's defensive snaps throughout the 2023 campaign. He totaled 40 tackles, two quarterback hits, and one pass deflection as a rookie, getting his sophomore year off on the right foot against Arizona as he tallied eight tackles and one fumble recovery.
McDermott was displeased with the play of the entire defense in the first half, feeling as though Williams and the rest of the unit played better from the second half onward thanks to halftime adjustments.
“At halftime, the coaches did a great job and the players came out and played aggressive," McDermott said. "That was shown in the first defensive series was three and out and finished with a sack, I believe, on third down. The crowd got into the game and we got into a rhythm there which was important.”
The Bills’ defense allowed just 80 yards and three points in the second half to help propel Buffalo to its first win of the season, and Williams was an important part of how the defense played in the second half. His momentum will need to be carried over in the short week with the high-flying Miami Dolphins on the schedule this Thursday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —