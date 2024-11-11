What Bills HC Sean McDermott said about upcoming matchup vs. Chiefs after Week 10
‘Trap game’ was a phrase that was oft-thrown around in the leadup to the Buffalo Bills’ Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, as a portion of the fanbase expressed concern that the team would overlook the 4-5 club and instead turn its attention to more hotly anticipated games on its upcoming schedule, namely its Week 11 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.
These concerns ultimately proved unsubstantiated, as Buffalo took care of business in its Week 10 showdown and left Lucas Oil Stadium with a 30-20 victory. There are now no additional games separating the Bills from their matchup with Kansas City, as Buffalo is slated to host the undefeated Chiefs this Sunday in a game that will be at the center of the national football world’s attention.
The Bills’ past struggles with Kansas City are well documented—they’ve lost to the back-to-back Super Bowl champions in three of the last four postseasons—but the team has found frequent success against the Chiefs in recent regular seasons. Buffalo has won its last three in-season bouts against the conference foe, all of which have been played at Arrowhead Stadium.
Related: What QB Josh Allen thought was the ‘biggest play’ of Bills’ Week 10 win vs. Colts
Sean McDermott and co. will have the opportunity to host Kansas City next week, marking the first regular season game between the two clubs played in Orchard Park since 2020. The Bills’ head coach spoke about the upcoming Chiefs clash after the team’s Week 10 win, telling reporters that he was pleased that his roster didn’t look past Week 10 and that Kansas City presents obvious challenges.
“I just think they’ve been able to do a good job of that to this point,” McDermott said. “The expectations that we have for ourselves are the most important ones. We certainly understand everybody putting a lot into this coming game, and we will, too. But we put a lot into every game. If we don’t, we’re doing ourselves a disservice. We owe that every week to ourselves and to our fans to put the same amount of preparation into every week.
“It’s a good football team that’s coming in, an undefeated football team and well-coached. We have a ton of respect for them, so we’ve got to see if we can get a little bit healthy here and put the week of preparation in and move forward from there.”
Next’s Sunday’s game could ultimately have playoff-seeding implications, as the Bills, should they win, would have the same number of victories on the season as the Chiefs in addition to a head-to-head win. Though the eyes of the football world will be on Highmark Stadium next weekend, the game, from a 30,000-foot-view, will ultimately mean little for either club; both teams are well on track to qualifying for the postseason and figure to be among the conference’s top seeds. Week 11 will be but a preview of what may end up again being a postseason clash, which is the Kansas City matchup that the Bills truly hope to ultimately come out on top of.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —