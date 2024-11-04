Bills HC Sean McDermott offers update on WR Keon Coleman’s wrist injury
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave as much of an update as he could regarding rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman’s wrist injury during his Monday media availability, telling reporters that the team is still gathering information on the ailment.
“It’s an ongoing evaluation of his situation,” McDermott said. “I’ll know more as we move through the week here.”
Coleman suffered his knock in the final minute of his team’s Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins; quarterback Josh Allen targeted him on a deep pass that was broken up by Miami safety Jordan Poyer, with the veteran defender initiating contact with the head and seemingly crushing Coleman’s hand with his helmet. The rookie pass-catcher left the game and was later seen with a taped wrist; The Athletic’s Dianna Rusinni later reported that Coleman would undergo additional testing on Monday.
McDermott later confirmed that Coleman is dealing with a wrist injury, again telling reporters that he’s awaiting further word from the team’s training staff.
“I know it’s the wrist area, wrist and hand area,” McDermott confirmed. “Again, I’m not exactly sure, just because I’m waiting, usually wait for [head athletic trainer] Nate [Brekse] and the docs to give me exactly what’s going on there.”
The sideline boss concluded his Coleman-centric comments by telling the press that he’s not yet sure of the 21-year-old’s timeline.
“I wish I could say, I have none of that [information] right now,” McDermott said. “Again, just holding out hope one way here or the other. We’ll see where it goes.”
Coleman finished Sunday’s game with one catch for 21 yards, with the unnecessary penalty he drew on Buffalo’s final drive helping to set up Tyler Bass’ 61-yard game-winning field goal. He’s been the Bills’ most heavily played wide receiver through the first nine games of the 2024 campaign by a considerable margin (387 snaps), ranking second on the team in receiving yards (417) and tying for first in touchdown receptions (three). Coleman would be a significant loss for Buffalo’s offense should he be forced to miss a considerable stretch; the team will receive additional information about his injury throughout the week.
