Buffalo Bills HC reveals major injury updates for Jets game
The Buffalo Bills seem like they might be getting healthier at the right time. Ahead of this week's game against the New York Jets, there have been a lot of injury question marks surrounding the team.
That being said, on Friday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke out with a major injury update on quite a few players.
As shared by Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, McDermott stated that Damar Hamlin, Taylor Rapp, Cam Lewis, and Curtis Samuel will all practice in limited fashion on Friday and are questionable for the game. He also stated that Rasul Douglas and Matt Milano are good to go for Sunday.
Needless to say, having both Douglas and Milano on the field will be big for the Bills' defense. Going up against Aaron Rodgers always presents some challenges.
Rodgers may not be the elite superstar that he once was, but he's still one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. He can still cause some damage if a team isn't ready for him.
Hopefully, the other four players will be able to give it a go as well.
With just two games left before the playoffs, Buffalo needs all hands on deck. This update certainly has them trending in that direction.
Now, the team simply needs to stay healthy in the final two games of the year.
Obviously, the final status of Hamlin, Rapp, Lewis, and Samuel is not known yet. However, the fact that they're participating in practice shows that they're getting close.
Even if some or all of them miss this week's game, they're trending towards a potential return in the final game of the season if needed.
All of that being said, this is a very positive update for the Bills. There are still some injury question marks, but those will become clear either tomorrow or on Sunday.
