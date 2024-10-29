What Bills HC Sean McDermott said about Terrel Bernard's injury entering Week 9
The Buffalo Bills were without one of their two full-time team captains for the third time this season when they faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 8 bout, and the team is not yet sure if they’ll have the pivotal leader back for their Week 9 divisional clash with the Miami Dolphins.
Starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard missed Week 8 with an ankle injury he picked up in the third quarter of Buffalo’s Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans; he attempted to return to the game but was ultimately ruled out. He missed all of last week’s practices due to both the ankle ailment and “personal reasons;” he was ruled out for Week 8 on Friday.
Head coach Sean McDermott gave as much of an update on Bernard’s status as he could during his Monday media availability, telling reporters that he doesn’t have any significant new information regarding the defender’s ailment and that he’ll learn more as the week progresses.
“I don’t know, for sure,” McDermott said. “I’d love to be able to say yes, he’s going to play, but I don’t know. What I have on that right now is, I’m going to know a little bit more [Tuesday]. He’ll work with the trainers again [Tuesday]. He was left at home this past weekend, as was Curtis Samuel, for rehab purposes. We’ll know a little bit more [Tuesday] once they get a chance, both of them, to check in with the trainers and see where they’re at.”
Bernard’s pectoral injury also popped back up on last week’s injury report; the third-year defender suffered a pectoral strain early in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, an ailment that was expected to keep him out for “about a month.” He ultimately only missed two games with the injury, returning for the team’s Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans. The 25-year-old has been uber-impactful when available this season, tallying 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception.
The defensive green-dot wearer being unable to go this week would be a blow for the Bills, but it’s one they’ve dealt with several times this season; Baylon Spector would likely get the start in lieu of Bernard should the captain be unable to suit up again. Additional information regarding Bernard’s status will become available as Buffalo works through the week.
