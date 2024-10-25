Starting LB, key rookie DT ruled out for Bills’ Week 8 matchup vs. Seahawks
The Buffalo Bills will be without their defensive leader in their Week 8 clash with the Seattle Seahawks, as starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Head coach Sean McDermott revealed his designation during a Friday appearance on WGR550; defensive tackle DeWayne Carter and wide receiver Curtis Samuel have also been ruled out with wrist and pectoral injuries, respectively.
Bernard picked up an ankle injury in the third quarter of Buffalo’s Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans; he returned to the game and attempted to play through the injury before ultimately being ruled out. This will be the third-year defender’s third missed game of the season, as he was sidelined for the Bills’ Week 3 and Week 4 bouts with a pectoral strain; he’s recorded 32 tackles and one interception this year. He’ll likely be spelled by Baylon Spector, who started for Bernard in his absence earlier this season.
Carter also figures to be a rather significant absence in the middle of the defensive line, as his play has steadily improved as his rookie season has progressed. The recent third-round draft pick has recorded nine tackles this season, tallying four quarterback pressures and five run stops over the past three games, per PFF. His absence (combined with that of Bernard) will open up rushing opportunities for Seattle’s backs; the Seahawks are currently averaging fewer than 100 rushing yards per game, one of five NFL teams to be below the plateau thus far this year.
Samuel won’t be too significant of an omission, as he’s played on only 31% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps this season. He’s caught 12 passes for 92 yards through seven games, and the offense didn’t seem to miss a beat when he went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter of the team’s Week 7 win; that said, the Bills have just five wide receivers on their active roster. It may be safe to assume that Buffalo will elevate a receiver from its practice squad for its Week 8 clash; receivers currently on the reserve unit include K.J. Hamler, Jalen Virgil, and Tyrell Shavers.
