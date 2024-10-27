Bills release inactives list ahead of Week 8 bout vs. Seahawks
The Buffalo Bills will be without their starting middle linebacker and one of their five rostered wide receivers in their Week 8 clash with the Seattle Seahawks, as Terrel Bernard and Curtis Samuel headline the team’s inactives list for the impending bout. Safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, defensive tackle Zion Logue, and offensive lineman Will Clapp round out the list.
Bernard, who has already missed two games this season due to a pectoral strain, picked up an ankle injury in the third quarter of Buffalo’s Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans; he attempted to return to the game before ultimately being ruled out. The impactful defender has recorded 32 tackles and one interception when healthy this year; he’ll likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Baylon Spector, and fan-favorite undrafted free agent Joe Andreessen has also been given a jersey in Bernard’s absence.
Samuel, who has only played on 31% of the Bills’ offensive snaps this season and has caught 12 passes for 92 yards, left Buffalo’s Week 7 clash early after suffering a pectoral injury. Former Denver Broncos wideout Jalen Virgil is set to make his Buffalo debut in place of Samuel, as he’s been elevated from the practice squad for this week’s game; both Bernard and Samuel were ruled out on Friday.
The rest of the inactives list is unsurprising, as Edwards, Ulofoshio, and Clapp have all been inactives list mainstays through the first chunk of the season. One could have envisioned Logue suiting up in Seattle due to the absence of DeWayne Carter, but the rookie (whom the Bills recently signed off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad) is still new to the system; practice squad defensive tackle Eli Ankou has gotten the nod instead.
