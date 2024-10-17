Bills sign kicker to practice squad as Tyler Bass' struggles persist
The Buffalo Bills have signed kicker Lucas Havrisik to their practice squad. They released wide receiver and returner Ahmarean Brown from the reserve unit in a corresponding roster move.
The 25-year-old specialist started his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 before appearing in nine games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, making 15 of 20 field goals and 19 of 22 extra points. He spent part of the 2024 offseason with the Cleveland Browns, making a field goal in his lone preseason appearance; he made 64.2% of his field goals and 93.6% of his extra points throughout his five-year collegiate career at Arizona.
Related: What QB Josh Allen said about new Bills WR Amari Cooper
The addition of Havrisik to the practice squad comes in response to Tyler Bass’ woes that have persisted since last season. He made just 82.8% of his kicks throughout the 2023 campaign (22nd amongst kickers with 25 or more field goal attempts) and has again struggled to start the 2024 season, making just 75% of his field goals and 90% of his extra points through six games. His outing in Buffalo’s Week 6 Monday Night Football win was particularly ugly; he wildly missed an extra point in the second quarter (the ball may have been tipped, but it was scored as a miss) before missing a 47-yard field goal attempt later in the game.
The organization has consistently expressed confidence in Bass as he’s worked through his struggles, but even head coach Sean McDermott admitted following Week 6 that he was “concerned’ about the veteran specialist. The addition of Havrisik does not necessarily signal the end of Bass’ time at One Bills Drive, but it does give the team an option to pivot to should his woes persist for much longer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —