Bills sign UDFA LB after previous tryout, waive OT Tommy Doyle
The Buffalo Bills have added another member to their 2024 undrafted free agent class, signing linebacker Shayne Simon ahead of Tuesday’s OTA practice. The team waived 26-year-old offensive lineman Tommy Doyle in a corresponding roster move.
A four-star recruit out of high school, Simon initially committed to Notre Dame, notching 26 tackles and five pass deflections throughout his time with the team. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the Fighting Irish’s 2021 season, transferring to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2022 campaign. He was an impactful linebacker for the Panthers, tallying 94 tackles, eight pass deflections, and seven sacks in two seasons.
He primarily shined as a coverage defender at Pitt, earning a 90.8 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in the 2022 season. Rangy sideline-to-sideline linebackers typically find success in Buffalo’s defense (look no further than Terrel Bernard and former All-Pro Matt Milano), and Simon, on paper, has the profile of the type of linebacker the team generally covets; he earned an 8.05 out of 10 relative athletic score during the predraft process.
An obvious long shot to make the roster, Simon best projects as an athletic developmental piece and potential practice squad member for the Bills. He's obviously made an impression on them, as Simon initially tried out for the team at its May rookie minicamp.
Buffalo moved on from Doyle to free up a spot on the roster; a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Doyle never consistently got on the field throughout his short stint with the team. He’ll be best remembered for catching a touchdown pass in the Bills’ 2021 Wild Card round win over the New England Patriots.