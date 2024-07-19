2025 NFL Mock Draft: Bills deemed a great fit for 'tarantula' All Pac-12 CB
Buffalo Bills cornerbacks have the unfortunate burden of playing in the AFC East, a division that boasts some of the NFL’s premier pass-catchers throughout. The Miami Dolphins deploy one of the league’s better wide receiver duos in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and though he’s no longer the player he once was, tertiary option Odell Beckham Jr. is no slouch, either. The New York Jets employ a burgeoning young star in Garrett Wilson, and though their receiving corps is unproven, the New England Patriots could have a solid long-term pairing in rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.
Buffalo has long mitigated the presence of these elite wideouts with equally prolific cornerback play; Tre’Davious White was once one of the league’s best cornerbacks in Orchard Park, earning back-to-back All-Pro nods in 2019 and 2020. With the veteran shown the exit door in the spring, the Bills still have a solid outside cornerback duo in Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford, but there are perhaps some long-term question marks; on top of his age (he’ll turn 30 in late August), Douglas is set to enter the final year of his contract, meaning he’ll be a free agent next spring. Benford will be a free agent after the 2025 campaign, as will primary depth option Kaiir Elam.
Buffalo, given its long-term uncertainty at the position, could realistically be in the market for a premier cornerback in next year’s NFL Draft. Though it’s still far too early to enter ‘draft mode,’ Bleacher Report has identified Arizona defender Tacario Davis as a player whom Bills fans should watch throughout the 2024 college football season, with analyst Brent Sobleski writing that the defensive back would be a good “fit” in Buffalo.
“The Buffalo Bills thought they were going to have the league's best cover corner on the roster through the 2025 season. Unfortunately, Tre'Davious White's four-year contract extension didn't see its conclusion. Instead, injuries basically wiped out the last three seasons before the organization cut White this offseason. Rasul Douglas is now the Bills' top corner, though he's a free agent after the 2024 season. A more permanent solution should be added to the secondary.
“Arizona's Tacario Davis brings something entirely different to the unit. Davis is a 6'4" tarantula at cornerback who reroutes and completely smothers opposing wide receivers. He might be the Bills' best chance to knock the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Garrett Wilson off their routes.”
As Sobleski notes, the 6-foot-4 Davis has tremendous length for the position. He’s coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded 25 total tackles, 15 pass deflections, and one interception, allowing 23 receptions on 54 targets, per PFF. He’d provide long-term stability at a position of potential future need, and given head coach Sean McDermott’s penchant for coaching up defensive backs, the sky would be the limit for Davis’ potential in Buffalo’s defensive scheme.
Sobleski also noted Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa, West Virginia offensive tackle Wyatt Mulum, and North Carolina edge rusher Kaimon Rucker as potential fits for the Bills. Arguments could be made for all of these prospects, but cornerback is likely the most pressing positional need of the four.
