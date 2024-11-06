Report: Recently released Bills safety lands with Titans
Former Buffalo Bills safety Mike Edwards is set to find a new home in Nashville, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the veteran intends to sign with the Tennessee Titans; the Bills released the 28-year-old on Tuesday afternoon after they were unable to move him before the 4:00 p.m. trade deadline.
A former third-round pick who had previously won Super Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Edwards signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March after the team revamped its defensive backfield. Stalwarts Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, who combined for 202 starts over their seven years in Orchard Park, were shown the exit door in the spring, prompting Buffalo to sign Edwards to provide some veteran insurance.
Spring and summer injuries neglected him the opportunity to ever make a true impression on the Bills’ coaching staff, and he quickly found himself as the team’s fourth-choice safety behind Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin, and rookie Cole Bishop. He was an inactives list mainstay throughout his short stint in Buffalo, being left off the gameday roster in six of his nine games with the Bills as he played on only seven defensive snaps; Fowler reported in late October that both Edwards and the team were open to a move, with his departure being finalized on Tuesday.
The veteran has been in search of playing time, which he’ll likely get in Tennessee; the Titans released former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams in mid-October.
