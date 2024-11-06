Report: Bills to bring back familiar DT after release from Browns
The Buffalo Bills are set to sign free agent defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. Jefferson was released by the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday afternoon; he previously spent the 2020 NFL season with the Bills.
Jefferson, now 31 years of age, recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, and 30 pressures (per PFF) in his short Buffalo stint as he played on roughly 50% of the team’s defensive snaps. He’s bounced around since that campaign, playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, Seattle Seahawks in 2022, New York Jets in 2023, and Cleveland in 2024. He had recorded six tackles for the Browns in five appearances prior to his Tuesday release.
Though perhaps in the twilight of his career, Jefferson could provide a boost to a Bills defensive line that could use increased pass-rushing production from its interior; Buffalo’s defensive tackles have combined for just three sacks through the first nine games of the season, and rookie DeWayne Carter is set to miss at least three additional games with a wrist injury. Jefferson would offer little in the way of improving the line’s play against the run (Buffalo is allowing an average carry of 4.8 yards), but adding a rotational three-tech who is familiar with the defense could ultimately prove beneficial to the club.
Buffalo had open roster spots after placing Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve and releasing veteran safety Mike Edwards, so a corresponding roster move likely does not have to be made.
