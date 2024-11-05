Bills expertly troll Dolphins after defensive coordinator's Josh Allen critique
Seldom is giving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bulletin board material a good idea.
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver did not heed this advice ahead of his team’s Week 9 divisional bout in Orchard Park, however; though he was complimentary of the Buffalo passer ahead of the game, he also offered a bit of criticism, telling reporters that Allen is prone to the occasional fumble because he “hangs [the ball] out there like a loaf of bread.”
The critique wasn’t necessarily unfounded, as Allen did enter Week 9 with 64 career fumbles (26 of which were lost); that said, giving the quarterback who had posted an 11-2 record and 110.0 career passer rating against Miami any added motivation ahead of a head-to-head matchup was a bold decision, to say the least.
And Allen, expectedly, took care of business against the Dolphins, improving to 12-2 against the AFC East foe by spearheading a 30-27 win. He threw for three touchdowns in the win, and while he did throw a pick (that wasn’t his fault in the slightest), he did not fumble the ball; so much for holding it “like a loaf of bread.”
This brings us back to the Bills' social media team, as they leaned on Weaver’s comments to illustrate just how dominant Allen has been against Miami throughout his seven professional seasons in a Tuesday morning post. The team posted a graphic that displayed the scores of all 12 of the quarterback’s wins over the Dolphins on loaves of bread, also showcasing Allen as a baker. You can check out the graphic below:
Buffalo has already beaten Miami in both of their meetings this year, meaning that the Dolphins will have to wait until next season (barring an unexpected postseason matchup) to exact their revenge; if history is any indication, Allen will likely take care of business at that point, as well.
