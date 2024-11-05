Examining the Bills defensive line’s shortcomings through first half of 2024 season
A different, more spectacular career path is there for the taking for the Buffalo Bills’ interior defenders after the first nine weeks of the 2024 season: they’re well-suited to perform a Houdini-like act on the Las Vegas Strip, as no one has mastered the art of disappearing week after week better than Buffalo's defensive line.
Fans talk themselves into the quality of the Bills' defensive line, specifically the defensive tackle position, every year. Buffalo makes small personnel or schematic tweaks, and we're supposed to believe that the unit -- which suffers from the same deficiencies every year -- will suddenly be stout against the run and consistently generate pressure. Yet every year, it's more of the same with inconsistent play and disappearing acts. Buffalo's defense is currently allowing 4.8 yards per carry, suggesting the line is consistently letting opposing running backs get to the second level; its defensive tackles have also only combined for three sacks, an underwhelming total through more than half the season.
Buffalo may be stuck with what it has across the line this year aside from a deadline-day trade, and it's unlikely that any significant, game-changing deals will occur. That said, major alterations are needed going forward.
What is the common denominator of the Bills' defensive line over the past six seasons? The answer to that question is Ed Oliver. He's a fun personality, and when he's playing to his potential, few defensive tackles in the NFL are more difficult to stop; that said, he's far too inconsistent to be the anchor of a defensive line. To make matters worse, DaQuan Jones has been wholly underwhelming this year, totaling 12 tackles; if you eliminate his six tackle Week 5 outing, he has six tackles in eight games. If the Bills don't find some answers to their defensive line shortcomings, they will have a very difficult time getting past the divisional round of the playoffs once again.
A couple of names come to mind if Buffalo were interested in swinging a last-second deal. Miami Dolphins veteran Calais Campbell and Cleveland Browns defender Dalvin Tomlinson are both solid players on poor teams, though one (Campbell) is a far more likely acquisition than the other. Both are massive human beings that excel in the middle, pushing the pocket and occupying blocks. Introducing Campbell or Tomlinson to the mix could provide the necessary leverage to enhance the play of not only the defensive tackle position, but the general defensive line and unit as a whole.
Buffalo's line is, on paper, positioned well for the future, as defensive end Greg Rousseau is stellar and rookies DeWayne Carter and Javon Solomon have both shown promise this year. Carter (when healthy) and Solomon need to be on the field far more than they are. It's time to let those two learn on the fly, take their lumps, and be better for it come playoff time. Oliver, given his contract, past flashes, and age (26), could also be considered a long-term piece, but Buffalo needs to see more consistent play from him; one would hope that he could be an individual game-wrecker given his contract, but if a more consistent partner is what he needs to re-find his form, then that's what's needed.
The team should also prioritize defensive tackle in the draft. Buffalo has done a fantastic job finding late-round talent at linebacker and in the secondary, but you seldom find impact players on the defensive line in the later rounds. Oliver can be a serviceable player with the right pieces next to him, but Buffalo has to find those pieces. Free agency will be another option, where players like Sebastian Joseph-Day and Javon Kinlaw might be options.
