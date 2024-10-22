5 stats you'll want to know from Bills' impressive Week 7 win over Titans
The Buffalo Bills have won back-to-back games to get to 5-2 on the 2024 season after their 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The win moves Buffalo to 2.5 games ahead of Miami for the lead in the AFC East. Before we move to Week 8, here are five stats from the comeback win.
Time to Adjust
The Bills are one of two teams (the Pittsburgh Steelers being the other) in the top four in second-half points scored and second-half points allowed. Buffalo is fourth in the league in second-half points, scoring 14.0 points per game in the final 30 minutes. The Bills are second in the NFL in second-half points allowed, giving up 5.9 points per final two quarters.
Ball Carrier Speed
Entering Monday, Bills' rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman - a player who was knocked for his speed in the pre-draft process - hit 19.49 miles per hour on his 57-yard reception today, per NextGenStats. That's the 16th fastest ball career speed this week and the ninth fastest receiver. We often get caught up in track speed rather than game speed, and Coleman has proved multiple times this season he can be the fastest guy on the field with the rock in his hands.
Groot the Great
Greg Rousseau had six quarterback hits for the Bills on Sunday—the most by an individual in a single game this season. He is constantly in the backfield this year. According to NextGenStats, Groot has been closer to the quarterback than the league average in every game. The league average for pass-rusher separation to the passer is 4.57 yards, and for the past seven weeks, Rousseau has consistently been below that average in every game.
It's Not a Buffet
"Everyone eats." It was a fun story the first three weeks that wasn't so much fun when the Bills couldn't make the big plays in the two losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. Enter Amari Cooper and a switch to the top pass catchers getting the bulk of the targets. On Sunday, 25 of Josh Allen's 32 passes went to Keon Coleman (seven), Khalil Shakir (seven), Dalton Kincaid (six), and Cooper (five). I am guilty of thinking that "everyone gets a plate" could work, and it did at first, but for the Bills to fulfill Super Bowl hopes, they need more from the studs.
Lens Cap
Just like when you forgot to take the lens cap off your camera, Josh Allen isn't allowing picks this season. The Wyoming product is the only quarterback in the league with at least 35 pass attempts yet to throw an interception. Dating back to last season, Allen has gone 217 attempts without an INT.
