Bills LB earns spot on 'All-Breakout Team' despite the fact that he's already broken out
We’re firmly entrenched in the depths of the NFL offseason, a multi-week dead period between offseason workouts and the commencement of training camp in which little of note happens. It’s a stretch of time that fans often fill with hopeful talk of rookie ceilings and players primed to breakout; CBS Sports writer Josh Edwards has gotten in on this trend, recently compiling an “All-Breakout Team” for the 2024 NFL season.
The Buffalo Bills have one representative on the squad, with Terrel Bernard named as the list’s primary breakout candidate at linebacker. Edwards cited the defender’s… strong play in place of Matt Milano as the reason for his optimism.
“Bernard was thrust into the equation last year when Matt Milano got hurt but he grew into the role,” Edwards wrote. “He was a rusher on just 10.6% of opponent dropbacks, according to TruMedia, and still managed 6.5 sacks. Bernard was also fifth among linebackers in defensive passer rating.”
Related: Bills DC glows over underrated LB: 'This guy's just got it'
It’s encouraging to see Bernard finally receive a bit of national recognition; the only problem is that Bernard, for all intents and purposes, has already broken out. He started all 17 games for Buffalo at middle linebacker last season, allowing its defense to function without a hitch sans five-year starter Tremaine Edmunds, who departed as a free agent in the 2023 offseason. Bernard tallied 143 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, five pass deflections, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries, his frequent splash plays making him an ever-impactful defender who made Bills fans quickly forget their departed defensive signal-caller.
Bernard's skill set and playing style are not dissimilar to veteran linebacker Matt Milano, whom Edwards wrote he replaced after the former All-Pro went down with a fractured tibia in Buffalo’s Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is not the case; Milano has long been the Bills’ weakside linebacker while Bernard played middle linebacker for the team. They started all five games that Milano appeared in last season alongside each other, their snap counts throughout the first four weeks of the campaign perfectly matching each other.
One could reasonably make the argument that Bernard’s impact was more noticeable in the face of Milano’s absence, but the suggestion that the 25-year-old “was thrust into the equation” after the veteran’s injury is simply untrue.
Though Bernard’s talent is already recognized amongst the Buffalo faithful, he’s not a necessarily egregious inclusion on an “All-Breakout Team” due to the fact that his breakout sophomore effort went largely overlooked on a national scale. Bernard received no major accolades in the 2023 campaign despite his stellar play; he’s far from a household name despite his consistent impact.
He’ll have the opportunity to play alongside a healthy Milano in the 2024 season, something that should only breed further success. Bernard is in no way a “breakout” candidate for Bills fans—that effort came last year; however, it would be nice to finally see him earn some much-deserved national recognition for his play this fall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —