Bills LB Terrel Bernard takes encouraging step in injury recovery
Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard has returned to practice in a limited capacity after suffering a pectoral strain in his team’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Batavia Daily News’ Alex Brasky posted a video of the third-year defender taking part in individual drills after Thursday’s practice.
Bernard, who is one of two full-time Buffalo captains, left the team’s Week 2 divisional clash after playing on just 15 defensive snaps. He was diagnosed with a pectoral strain the next day, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the 25-year-old was set to miss “about a month.” Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not initially rule out the possibility of placing the linebacker on injured reserve, but expressed confidence earlier this week that doing so would not be necessary; he stated during his Wednesday media availability that Bernard “may be [at practice] in some fashion” this week. He’s already been ruled out for Buffalo’s Week 4 Sunday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Bernard, who ascended to the Bills’ starting middle linebacker role last season after the departure of long-time starter Tremaine Edmunds, broke out in his sophomore campaign to the tune of 143 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five pass deflections, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries. He was an ever-impactful defender who was always around the ball, establishing himself as an integral part of the Buffalo defense; fellow third-year defender Baylon Spector has filled in at middle linebacker in the starter’s absence this season.
Bernard’s ailment is one of three key injuries the Bills are currently working through in the second level of their defense, as linebacker Matt Milano and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are currently working through bicep and forearm injuries, respectively. Milano is out indefinitely while Johnson hopes to return for the team’s Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans; the reigning second-team All-Pro defensive back did not return to practice alongside Bernard on Thursday.
