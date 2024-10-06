Report: Bills’ defense to receive major Week 5 boost with return of starting MLB
The Buffalo Bills’ depleted defense is set to receive a major boost in Week 5, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard is set to return from his pectoral injury in the 1:00 p.m. bout.
The team captain picked up his pectoral strain early in Buffalo’s Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins, leaving after playing on just 15 defensive snaps. He was diagnosed with a strain the next day, with the team initially expecting him to be absent for “about a month;” the Bills’ Week 2 win over the Dolphins occurred on September 12, meaning that the third-year defender has beat the timeline by roughly one week.
A crucial defensive contributor who wears the unit’s green dot, Bernard broke out after ascending into the starting middle linebacker role last season, recording 6.5 sacks, five pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and a team-high 143 tackles. He had tallied 13 tackles thus far this season prior to suffering his ailment.
Baylon Spector has been manning the middle of Buffalo’s defense in lieu of Bernard, and he’s again expected to settle into his depth role after the starter’s return. Starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who has been sidelined since the first quarter of Week 1 with a forearm injury, could also return this week; both he and Bernard were limited participants in practice throughout the week, though head coach Sean McDermott has stated on several occasions that Bernard was further along in his recovery than Johnson.
The Bills’ defense is confirmed to be without defensive tackle Ed Oliver and safety Taylor Rapp in Week 5, so the return of some continuity in Bernard could be paramount.
