Texas A&M legend Von Miller overlooks Bills teammate's lone flaw
The Buffalo Bills signed future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher Von Miller and drafted Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard during the same offseason.
As a result, Miller has had a front row seat to his fellow Texan's development into Buffalo's defensive leader. In addition to being one of only two team captains (quarterback Josh Allen is the other), Bernard is the green dot communicator at the center of the defense.
“I've been so impressed with Terrel Bernard, third year in the league, middle linebacker. He's commanding the whole defense. He's the sole captain on that side of the ball," said Miller as the Bills prepare to visit the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship Game on January 26. "You got all different types of personalities. He's coming in. He's getting everybody together. He's the communicator on defense.”
Selected at No. 89 overall in 2022, Bernard won a starting role in his second season and subsequently produced back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns. He accounted for a game-changing takeaway in the January 19 win over the Baltimore Ravens, continuing to establish himself as difference maker.
Miller, however, managed to point out a dent in Bernard's armor.
“Just still don't understand why he went to Baylor. That's really the only thing that you can say bad about the guy," said Miller, who was a two-time All-American for Texas A&M.
After earning All-Greater Houston honors in 2016, Bernard went onto Baylor where he played 44 games over four seasons following a redshirt year.
"Other than that, he's the type of guy that you want on your football team. He's the type of guy that you want calling the defense. He's the type of guy that you just want on your side, whether that's on the football field or off the football field," said Miller.
