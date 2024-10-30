What Bills DE Von Miller said about acquisition of WR Amari Cooper
Superstar defensive end Von Miller’s long-term ambitions played a role in his decision to ink a mega-contract with the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 offseason; long outspoken in his desire to one day be an NFL general manager, Miller signed with Buffalo in part to learn from Bills general manager Brandon Beane, with the executive lending the pass-rusher a hand in his pursuit over the past several years.
And Miller has attempted to put his team-building prowess on display several times since joining the organization, once publicly courting former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo in a months-stretching pursuit that ultimately proved fruitless. He again attempted to put on his GM cap in 2023 by recruiting star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to Orchard Park, but the five-time Pro Bowler, despite misleading Instagram posts, ultimately signed with the Tennessee Titans.
Related: What Bills DE Von Miller said after return from four-game suspension
Miller's executive career hasn’t gotten off to a great start with regard to acquiring players, but Beane, thankfully, doesn’t share the shortcoming. The veteran teambuilder is never one to sit on his hands and allow his club to struggle when he thinks improvement is within grasp, and he put this idea on display earlier this month by acquiring seven-time 1,000-yard receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. The move came after an underwhelming stretch from Buffalo’s receiving corps that was underscored by a Week 5 outing in which the unit combined for just four total catches.
The veteran pass rusher was in the midst of a four-game suspension when the trade was executed and, thus, hasn’t yet had the opportunity to share the field with Cooper. Now back in the lineup following his prohibited stretch, Miller is excited to play with his new teammate, again noting that Beane is better at the job than he is at this juncture during his Wednesday media availability.
“I was excited,” Miller said. “I thought we were good with the wide receiver corps that we had before, that’s just me looking at it from an optimistic view like I always do. But adding another Pro Bowl, All-Pro wide receiver is great for us. I remember when I got traded to the Los Angeles Rams, it just gives you an energy boost, especially when you go from a struggling team to a good team.
“It just gives you an energy boost, and I can see that in Coop, as well. I was excited, I was glad I wasn’t on those negotiation talks or anything like that because I’m 0-and-3 whenever it comes to getting guys here. It’s probably the way we should do it when we’re trying to get guys here.”
Only time will tell whether both Miller and Cooper are active for their team’s Week 9 clash against the Miami Dolphins, as the wideout was limited at Wednesday’s practice with a wrist injury. Regardless of immediate availability, both players are veterans with a wealth of demonstrated professional production who figure to help an otherwise young Buffalo team that suddenly has grand ambitions this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —