Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller gets honest about facing Broncos
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in an intriguing AFC wild-card matchup. For veteran linebacker Von Miller, it's an opportunity to face off against his former team.
Miller started his career with the Broncos and played his first nine and a half seasons with the franchise. He is still very much loved in Denver and he still loves the city as well.
At 35 years old, the longtime star pass rusher has started to show his age. He can still make some plays, but he's no longer the elite superstar that he once was.
Ahead of the playoff matchup against his old team, Miller spoke out about it. He showed love to the Broncos, but also made it clear that he's here to win for the Bills.
As shared by Jessica Kay Mendoza of KKTV, Miller spoke out about the upcoming game.
“I love everything about the Denver Broncos. It’s nothing but love but those small 3-4 second bursts I’m playing in the game I want to win."
It will be interesting to see if Miller can make an impact in this week's games in the opportunity that he does get.
During the 2024 NFL season, Miller ended up playing in 13 games. He totaled 17 tackles to go along with six sacks.
Even though those numbers aren't great, Miller can still get to the quarterback from time to time. He will be a part of a defense that will do its best to contain star rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has been on fire in the second half of the regular season.
On the outside looking in, Buffalo is the better team. They should be able to pull out a win. However, beating Denver will be no pushover game.
In order for Miller and the Bills to come out on top, their defense will need to play a strong game and Josh Allen will have to get back to playing at the clear-cut MVP level that he has played of the majority of the season at.
All of that being said, the game is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS.