Buffalo Joe Andreessen's unlikely path from Bills' grass lot to players lot
Buffalo Joe is one of us.
He lives at home. He's tailgated on Abbott Road. His favorite Buffalo Bills' player is the uber-popular Matt Milano.
Undrafted rookie linebacker Joe Andreessen is now officially teammates with the guy whose No. 58 jersey he used to wear.
"Recently, it was Matt Milano ever since he's been playing. I know he's my teammate [now]," said Andreessen when asked about his favorite player from his hometown team.
Andreessen, who went to Lancaster High School, was addressing reporters following his first practice as a member of the Bills' 53-man roster. After earning a contract as a tryout player at rookie minicamp, the quiet kid with the big smile continued defying the odds by making the team out of training camp.
The local product is living a storybook narrative about an underdog who attended a small-school college program and eventually wound up on his favorite team's roster to help fill in while his favorite player recovers from injury. Andreessen's journey mirrors the blue collar toughness that embodies the region.
"I love this city. I love Western New York. Going to Bryant [University], you can ask my teammates there, I'm always talking about Buffalo. It gets a bad name for the weather and everything like that. I grew up here. I have a special attachment to here," said Andreessen. "The blue collar mentality of Buffalo. I think that's what makes it great."
Now, he's getting paid to play football for the team he grew up rooting for and he gets to live at home to boot.
"It doesn't feel real. Yesterday or today, just another work day," said Andreessen.
Buffalo Joe is as authentic of a Western New Yorker as one can be, but he does have limitations.
"I was never a break table guy. I've seen tables being broken before. I'd go to the grass lot. That's where me and my childhood friends would go," said Andreessen.
