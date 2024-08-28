Bills announce initial practice squad of 2024 NFL season
The Buffalo Bills have released their initial 16-man practice squad for the 2024 NFL season. Here are the members of the unit as of August 28:
- QB Mike White
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- WR Deon Cain
- WR K.J. Hamler
- WR Tyrell Shavers
- TE Zach Davidson
- OT Richard Gouraige
- OL Will Clapp
- OL Mike Edwards
- DE Kingsley Jonathan
- DE Kameron Cline
- DT Eli Ankou
- DT Branson Deen
- CB Daequan Hardy
- CB Te'Cory Couch
- S Kareem Jackson
Buffalo fans will likely be excited to see both rookie cornerback Daequan Hardy and undrafted free agent running back Frank Gore Jr. on the squad, as both flashed in the preseason before being released as part of the team’s cut-down to 53 members. Initially drafted as a special teams returner, Hardy didn’t look out of place in that facet of the game in the preseason while also flashing as a boundary corner; the team ultimately went in a different direction at returner, trading for Brandon Codrington from the New York Jets. Gore Jr. looked solid throughout the preseason, particularly in his 101-yard performance in the team’s preseason finale; both are welcomed additions to the practice squad.
Mike White is, at the moment, the lone practice squad addition from outside of the organization. The veteran quarterback has passed for 2,219 yards, nine scores, and 13 picks throughout his professional career. He could serve as the team’s primary backup quarterback throughout the first few weeks of the season, as Mitchell Trubisky is currently sidelined with a knee injury.
The practice squad is always subject to change and could be altered as soon as the coming days; though not a member of the initial squad, several insiders are reporting that former Denver Broncos wideout and return specialist Jalen Virgil is set to join Buffalo’s practice squad. General manager Brandon Beane stated that Virgil has not yet signed during his Wednesday media availability but that a signing could be coming.
