Bills' undrafted rookie creates ultimate father-son moment with 100-yard game
Frank Gore rushed for 16,000 yards and 81 touchdowns in the NFL, but the man was arguably never prouder than he was after the Buffalo Bills' preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on August 24 at Highmark Stadium.
Gore watched his son and namesake power the Bills' rushing attack with hard run after hard run. Gore Jr., an undrafted rookie fighting for a roster spot, carried 18 times for 101 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game due to a minor injury.
During the game, the NFL shared highlight of Gore Jr. on social media and it was undoubtedly a proud father moment for Gore Sr., who shared the post via his X account and added the message "That's my boy!!! #ForeverGrateful."
"It was cool. I'm used to it now. He's been to a lot of games of mine. It's pretty cool to see him after the game," said Gore Jr. about the presence of his legendary father in Orchard Park.
After the Bills' 31-26 setback, the NFL posted a video of Senior greeting Junior as he left the field.
Gore Sr., who spent the 2019 season with the Bills as a veteran ball carrier, replied to the shared clip by saying "Blessed!!"'
As for Junior's injury, the Southern Mississippi product appeared okay while addressing reporters in the locker room.
"I'm fine, just got rolled under. Hurt for the moment, but I'll be fine," said Gore Jr., who will now sit back and wait for Tuesday's mandatory roster announcements.
