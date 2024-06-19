Bills' All-Pro Cornerback Warns Opponents about Matt Milano's Return
Their absence was glaringly noticeable during the Buffalo Bills' divisional round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Starting linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard would've certainly helped the Bills better contain Travis Kelce and Co. in what ended as a 27-24 victory for the visiting Chiefs.
The good news is, as starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson pointed out, that Milano and Bernard were both back on the field during mandatory minicamp.
"It's great seeing Matt out there, you know what I'm saying? He's been hurt for a while, so I'm just happy to have him back out there," said Johnson in a media scrum captured by WGR 550 radio.
Coming off an All-Pro selection, Milano suffered a season-ending injury in a Week 5 International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He recorded two interceptions and forced a fumble over the first 4+ appearances in 2023.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old Milano, who has a nose for snuffing out ball carriers and can cover opposing tight ends on pass plays, gives the Bills a proven performer at the center of their defense.
"Having Matt out there is only gonna make us more dangerous," said Johnson.
Then, there's the TB factor. Making a huge leap in his second season as a pro, Bernard quickly became a reliable communicator and defensive leader alongside Milano and Johnson.
"Me and TB played the whole season together last year, and I feel like our connection is only gonna get better," said Johnson.
Should all three remain healthy, Buffalo's defense will look a lot more formidable than the one that came up short in January against the Chiefs in Orchard Park.
The Bills will report for training camp on July 23 in Rochester.