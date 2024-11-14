Bills WR Amari Cooper comments on whether he expects to play vs. Chiefs
A wrist injury has prevented five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper from fully acclimating himself with the Buffalo Bills' offense and fanbase after being acquired by the team in a mid-October blockbuster, but it looks as though the veteran is set to make his hotly-anticipated return on a rather grand stage.
Cooper, who has missed Buffalo’s last two contests after suffering a wrist injury in its Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks, believes he’ll be able to suit up for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, telling reporters after Thursday’s practice that he’s progressing in his recovery.
“Definitely feeling better, definitely more comfortable,” Cooper said. “Just ready to play football again.”
Cooper, a seven-time 1,000-yard receiver whom the Cleveland Browns shipped across Lake Erie last month, has appeared in only two games since being acquired by his new club, catching five passes for 69 yards and one score while playing on a reduced snap count. He’s been a limited participant in each practice session since suffering his wrist injury a few weeks ago, though he just started to participate in the pass-catching portions of drills last week. He progressed to the JUGS machine on Wednesday, notably still sporting the cast on his left wrist that he’s been wearing throughout his recovery.
The wideout told the press on Thursday that he will play with the cast equipped this week should he ultimately be active; he also stated that he doesn’t necessarily feel pain when catching the ball, it’s just a matter of familiarizing himself with securing passes while wearing the cast. The 30-year-old went on to discuss the additional steps that he must take in his recovery before he feels comfortable playing, saying that he simply needs to continue to practice.
“Just continuing to practice, you know what I’m saying?” Cooper said. “Go about the day, see how it feels, and then we’ll be good to go.”
It may be unfair to expect Cooper to play a significant role in this weekend’s bout given his injury and lack of live reps with quarterback Josh Allen, but his return will provide a significant boost regardless, especially considering the injuries Buffalo’s offense is currently working through; rookie wideout Keon Coleman has already been ruled out for the AFC Divisional Round rematch with a wrist injury, and second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid has missed both of this week’s practices after suffering a knee ailment in the Bills’ Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The eyes of the football world will be on Orchard Park this Sunday as Buffalo hosts the undefeated Chiefs in a 4:25 p.m. window; though he may still be on a pitch count, Cooper has an auspicious opportunity to make his most significant impact with his new club yet.
